Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.25.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.50 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$18.60. 1,946,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,393. The firm has a market cap of C$11.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.61. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$16.85 and a 12 month high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$625.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.