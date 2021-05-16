Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $1.49

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and approximately $898.19 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00003047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00079263 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00338301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00012827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00030860 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011178 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005704 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,518,744,698 coins and its circulating supply is 3,039,737,195 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

