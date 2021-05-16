Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $233,428,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 target price (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $196.70 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

