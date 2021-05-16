Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $290.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.

BABA opened at $209.51 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $196.70 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,172,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

