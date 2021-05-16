Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $141.95 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.35 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $311.27.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,626,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a one year low of $196.70 and a one year high of $319.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

