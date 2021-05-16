Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02. 674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 513,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69.

In other news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476 over the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,185,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,386,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

