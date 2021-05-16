Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price fell 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02. 674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 513,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.
A number of research firms recently commented on ALHC. UBS Group began coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.69.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,185,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,386,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,290,000.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALHC)
Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.
