Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.26

Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $9.15. Alimera Sciences shares last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 35,891 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alimera Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Alimera Sciences from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alimera Sciences, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 46,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 86.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.78% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALIM)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.