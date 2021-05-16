Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $31.02

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.02, but opened at $30.33. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $29.02, with a volume of 17,424 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.43.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

