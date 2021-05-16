ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives $66.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get ALLETE alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 89.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at $724,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ALLETE by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.41. The stock had a trading volume of 158,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,503. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $63.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 75.68%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.