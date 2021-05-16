Alliance Global Partners Boosts Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) Price Target to $52.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities raised their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

CSSE opened at $34.82 on Friday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $486.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.95.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 73.57% and a negative net margin of 59.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSSE. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.