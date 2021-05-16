Alliance Global Partners Cuts Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Price Target to $21.00

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its price objective reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $28.25 to $21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a buy rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Profound Medical stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $343.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.45. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.49.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after buying an additional 793,700 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 52.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 30.4% during the first quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 445,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 103,758 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 14.4% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 145,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

