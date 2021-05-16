Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €205.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €219.85 ($258.64).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €216.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €201.15. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.