Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective from equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALV. Independent Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €219.85 ($258.64).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €217.30 ($255.65) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €216.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €201.15. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

