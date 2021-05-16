AllSafe Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $34.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 27.2% lower against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $361,445.46 and approximately $34.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AllSafe

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

