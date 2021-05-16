Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Cap Hits $11.51 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $11.51 million and $3.44 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00003571 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 35.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

