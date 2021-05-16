Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,334 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cairn Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,242.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,958.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,339.00 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.