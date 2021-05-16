Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €51.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.44 ($59.35).

EPA ALO opened at €44.35 ($52.18) on Thursday. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.99.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

