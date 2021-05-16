Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 61,229 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 221,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,326,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 395,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATUS opened at $37.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.21. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.97 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $1,181,031.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares in the company, valued at $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,734 shares of company stock worth $7,242,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.35.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

