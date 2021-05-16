Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.08 Million

Analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will report sales of $51.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.90 million and the lowest is $49.26 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted sales of $91.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year sales of $207.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.10 million to $208.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ASPS shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 227.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.06. 112,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,926. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

