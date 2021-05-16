Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$59.00 target price (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total value of C$94,033.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76.

AIF stock traded down C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$56.06. 135,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.18. Altus Group has a 52-week low of C$40.07 and a 52-week high of C$64.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$54.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

