Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 25.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

