AMEPAY Price Reaches $0.0518 on Top Exchanges (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. AMEPAY has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $566,006.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00091806 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.49 or 0.00513453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00232134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004905 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00042554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.42 or 0.01193179 BTC.

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

