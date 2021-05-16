Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Holdings Lifted by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameren by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after buying an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 294,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.22. The company has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.