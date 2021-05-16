American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the first quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 19,211.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Campus Communities news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 118,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACC opened at $46.72 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

