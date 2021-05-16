American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,975,000 after buying an additional 140,236 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $130.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 0.92. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.29 and a fifty-two week high of $130.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.63 and a 200 day moving average of $101.19.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total transaction of $11,207,656.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $1,004,893.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,575 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,539.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,095 shares of company stock worth $12,785,596 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

