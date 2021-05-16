Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

