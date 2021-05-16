Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.13.

Shares of AMRX opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 42.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $247,770.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

