Amon (AMN) Reaches One Day Volume of $14,880.00

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 19% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Amon has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Amon has a market cap of $6.02 million and $14,880.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00089334 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $539.05 or 0.01120707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00064755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00114863 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00061460 BTC.

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. It was first traded on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 708,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

