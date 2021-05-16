Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $918.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $935.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900.78 million. Colfax posted sales of $620.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.42 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,201 shares of company stock worth $2,970,792 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Colfax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,687,000 after acquiring an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $4,606,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth $2,614,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Colfax by 452.8% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 131,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. 1,377,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.27. Colfax has a 1 year low of $24.15 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

