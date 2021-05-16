Analysts Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.07). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.94.

Shares of DASH traded up $25.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,264,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,123. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.21. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09.

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,608,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,792 shares of company stock worth $63,753,923 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $64,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DoorDash (DASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.