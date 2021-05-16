Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) will post sales of $68.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $69.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 11.64%.

HONE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 367,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. HarborOne Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.23 and a twelve month high of $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $832.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

