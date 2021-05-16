Analysts Anticipate MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.98 Million

Analysts expect MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) to post $618.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MarineMax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $578.20 million and the highest is $648.50 million. MarineMax posted sales of $498.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MarineMax will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MarineMax.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE HZO traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.43. The company had a trading volume of 490,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,937. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $73,575.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,222 shares of company stock worth $6,931,253. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in MarineMax in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 1,534.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

