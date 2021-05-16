Analysts Anticipate Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.70 Million

Brokerages expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to report sales of $173.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $184.20 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $118.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $681.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $643.50 million to $702.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $710.47 million, with estimates ranging from $675.60 million to $729.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYE. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Myers Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $21.66. The company had a trading volume of 80,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,102. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

