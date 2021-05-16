Analysts Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Post -$0.35 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to report ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on KIDS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

In related news, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $284,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,698. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. OrthoPediatrics has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $64.96.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.