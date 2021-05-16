Analysts Anticipate Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Pacific Biosciences of California reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 101.30% and a negative net margin of 57.25%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $23.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $53.69.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $150,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 793,117 shares of company stock valued at $30,685,496. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,493,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,386,000 after buying an additional 1,377,625 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $349,526,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,247,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,785,000 after buying an additional 228,099 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,322,000 after buying an additional 725,219 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,318,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,088,000 after buying an additional 942,147 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

