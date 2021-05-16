Analysts Anticipate Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.24). Sientra posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.73). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

SIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Sientra in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sientra by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 272,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sientra by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,210,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Sientra by 11.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,997,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,565,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sientra in the first quarter worth $11,419,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sientra by 15.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,448,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 188,514 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Sientra has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $392.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

