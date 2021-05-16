Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.72. Wayfair reported earnings per share of $3.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 74.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $7.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $9.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on W shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.52.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.34, for a total value of $241,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,588,030.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $5,996,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,265 shares of company stock worth $7,290,691. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:W opened at $300.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.99. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $144.51 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.98, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

