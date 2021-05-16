Analysts Expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.18). Fastly posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.48 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Fastly from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

FSLY stock traded up $2.62 on Friday, reaching $42.60. 4,723,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,059,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. Fastly has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 25,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $2,394,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,399,832. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $1,521,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,970.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,296 shares of company stock worth $27,160,840 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.