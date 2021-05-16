Analysts Expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will report sales of $105.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.90 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $86.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $431.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $437.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $499.20 million, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $515.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $94.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company’s revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Frank’s International by 761.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 439,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,981,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,350,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frank’s International by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 28.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $840.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.