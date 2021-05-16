Analysts Expect Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.36. Harley-Davidson posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $3.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

HOG stock traded up $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 1,154,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,369,636. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $18.89 and a one year high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 201.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 235,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after purchasing an additional 157,635 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 41.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 24.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

