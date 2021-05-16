Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will report $325.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $328.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.20 million. Horace Mann Educators posted sales of $314.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

HMN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 135,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 56.36%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. Insiders sold a total of 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 368,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,507,000 after buying an additional 183,388 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 200,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,698,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,402,000 after buying an additional 71,144 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

Read More: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.