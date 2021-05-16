Analysts Expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Brokerages forecast that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. HP reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. 7,289,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,527,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in HP by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,132 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in HP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 43,232 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in HP by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 247,325 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in HP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 40,816 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.