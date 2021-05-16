Analysts Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to report $12.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoGames’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.60 million and the lowest is $12.40 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $51.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.95 million, with estimates ranging from $53.80 million to $54.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NGMS traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.04. 184,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,179. NeoGames has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.67.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.