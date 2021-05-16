Analysts Expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to Announce $2.40 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Travelers Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.86. The Travelers Companies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will report full-year earnings of $11.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $12.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $13.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Travelers Companies.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,919,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $160.51 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $87.73 and a 52 week high of $162.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

