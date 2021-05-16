Analysts Expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.02 Million

Equities analysts predict that Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) will post sales of $9.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.34 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $25.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $27.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $50.54 million, with estimates ranging from $48.68 million to $52.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Yatra Online.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatra Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Yatra Online from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTRA. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yatra Online in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.98. The stock had a trading volume of 256,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,144. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

