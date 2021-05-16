Analysts Set Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) PT at $17.40

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a market cap of $430.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.34. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,077.27% and a negative return on equity of 72.62%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. The firm’s revenue was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Aichele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,171 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Insiders sold 413,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,549,948 over the last 90 days. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

