Analysts Set Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Price Target at $18.83

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,525,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 81,558 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 31.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLMD opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.30. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.29.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. On average, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.