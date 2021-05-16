Analysts Set Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Target Price at $114.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LITE shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 1,063.8% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LITE traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,903. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.49. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

