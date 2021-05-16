Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $50.67

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.
PUBM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,931. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.91.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.