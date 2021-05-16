Analysts Set PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target at $50.67

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

PUBM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,396,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,931. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.91.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $11,422,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $5,346,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

