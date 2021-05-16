Analyzing Metatron (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Metatron (OTCMKTS:MRNJ) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Metatron alerts:

This table compares Metatron and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metatron N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $2.22 billion 0.61 -$22.38 million $0.40 115.60

Metatron has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Profitability

This table compares Metatron and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metatron N/A N/A N/A Groupon -13.34% -31.31% -4.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.0% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Metatron and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metatron 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 1 4 2 0 2.14

Groupon has a consensus target price of $41.29, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Metatron.

Summary

Groupon beats Metatron on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metatron

Metatron, Inc. operates as a public digital content distribution and mobile app company. It engages in various business sectors, including online dating, credit card processing, next-gen relational database development, search engine advertising optimization, and mobile device applications. The company's i-Mobilize business provides digital content distribution services for various mobile device platforms. Its Just Data business operates as a processing service provider, which enables businesses and individuals to accept transactional payments through channels, such as Internet, broadband, wireless, call centers, and brick and mortar. The company's PB Magic business offers Web design and development, custom programming, database integration, and other Internet-related services, as well as advertising creation and management for SEO and pay-per-click campaigns. Metatron, Inc. is based in Dover, Delaware.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Metatron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metatron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.